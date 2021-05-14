Treaty Utd look to get back on track as UCD visit Markets Field

TREATY United will look to get back on track in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when hosting Athlone Town at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty Utd side lost their unbeaten record in the First Division this season when losing out 3-2 to high-flying UCD at Belfield last Friday night. Treaty had been 2-0 up in the game coming up to half-time.

The defeat saw Treaty slip down to fifth place in the league table, but just five points off top spot and three points behind Friday night's opponents Athlone who occupy third place.

Goals from a Sean McSweeney penalty and a splendid second goal in the space of a week from Kieran Hanlon, who audaciously chipped the keeper from well outside the penalty area, had Treaty two goals to the good against the UCD students.

However, crucially UCD got themselves back in the game before half time when Dara Keane pulled a goal back for the students just before the interval.

The complexion of the game changed significantly in the 10 minutes just after half-time when UCD hit the front at 3-2 with goals from Sean Brennan on 51 minutes and crucially from Harvey O'Brien three minutes later.

Friday night's game was the second in a series of fixtures Treaty play against the sides occupying the top spots in the First Division.

The meeting with Athlone is the third time in successive weeks that Treaty will face top of the table opponents, while the game will be followed by a third trip to Dublin in four week's for Treaty who take on fourth-placed Cabinteely at Stradbrook on Friday, May 21.

Treaty made three changes for Friday's game with UCD as Charlie Fleming, Dean George and Callum McNamara came into the side.