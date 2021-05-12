Limerick's Anthony Forde on the promotion trail with Oxford Utd

BALLINGARRY soccer ace Anthony Forde is on the promotion trail once-again cross-channel after Oxford United thrashed Burton Albion 4-0 to snatch the last League One play-off spot.

Oxford Utd, who finished in sixth place in the league table, will now face Blackpool in a two-leg semi-final promotion play-off on Tuesday, May 18 and Friday, May 21 with the winners facing either Sunderland or Lincoln in the League One promotion final at Wembley on May 30.

The winners of that game will be playing their football in the championship next season.

Oxford will be looking to return to the second tier of English football, the EFL Championship, for the first time since 1999.

Forde came on as a second half substitute in Oxford's impressive victory over Burton on Sunday.

Twenty seven-year-old Anthony Forde, who represented Ballingarry AFC at schoolboy level, joined Karl Robinson’s Oxford side in July 2019.

The exciting winger had made 114 appearances for Rotherham in three seasons, having joined from Walsall in 2016.

Former Rep of Ireland U21 international Forde was joined in signing for Oxford last summer by highly rated Wales forward Ben Woodburn, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Forde, a former student at Colaiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale, is son of Noel and Christine and joined Rotherham in July 2016.

He had previously represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Scunthorpe United and Walsall in a highly successful professional career.

Forde began his journey in football with hometown club Ballingarry FC as a youngster, but departed for the English Midlands in 2009 to join the academy setup at Molineux.

It was at Wolves that he was handed his professional debut featuring in a League Cup tie under manager Mick McCarthy against Northampton Town in August 2011.

A few months later, Forde made his Premier League debut away to Chelsea. The then 18-year-old was handed his first start flight against Arsenal at the Emirates.