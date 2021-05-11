Limerick's Eoin Corby competes at European Aquatics Championships in Hungary

SWIM Ireland have confirmed a large team of 24 athletes, including 20 swimmers and four divers, for the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which is taking place this week at the Duna Arena.

The Ireland swim team includes Irish junior record holder Eoin Coby, the highly-rated nineteen-year-old from Clarina, Co Limerick.

Several members of the Ireland team train at the National Centre at UL.

The focus for the swimming contingent will be on Tokyo 2021 relay qualification - this will be an attempt to qualify an Irish relay to the Games for the first time since 1972.

Four Ireland swimmers have already achieved Olympic Consideration Times for individual events –Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry.

Swimmers:

Brendan Hyland– National Centre (Dublin)

Conor Ferguson– Larne Swimming Club

Daniel Wiffen– Loughborough University

Danielle Hill– Larne Swimming Club

Darragh Greene– National Centre (Dublin)

Ellen Walshe– Templeogue Swimming Club

Eoin Corby– National Centre (Limerick)

Erin Riordan– National Centre (Dublin)

Finn McGeever– National Centre (Limerick)

Gerry Quinn– National Centre (Limerick)

Jack McMillan– Bangor Swimming Club

Jordan Sloan– Bangor Swimming Club

Max McCusker– Florida State University

Mona McSharry– University of Tennessee

Naomi Trait– Kilkenny Swimming Club

Niamh Coyne– National Centre (Dublin)

Paddy Johnston– Ards Swimming Club

Robbie Powell– National Centre (Dublin)

Shane Ryan– National Centre (Dublin)

Victoria Catterson– Ards Swimming Club