Limerick manager John Kiely says draw fair result as champions battle back against Tipp

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely felt a draw was a fair result after his charges fought back from five points down to secure a share of the spoils with Tipperary in their Allianz Hurling League tie at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

Limerick's unbeaten record in competitive hurling which dates back to August 2019 looked in danger as the visitors moved 0-19 to 0-14 to the good after 53 minutes.

However, John Kiely's All-Ireland champions showed admirable composure in the final quarter to haul themselves level with top scorer David Reidy landed the equalising point from a free in the 70th minute.

Afterwards Limerick boss John Kiely said: "I suppose we struggled a bit at times. Both sides had their purple patches in the game where they had a bit of control in the game, but maybe coming out of that third quarter we weren't in the best of shape and we just needed to steady things down and to be fair we didn't panic, we kept trying to do the right thing and stuck to the processes.

"We stayed with what we were trying to do or meant to do. We didn't go off script and I think if you keep at it long enough you will get enough out of it. I think the draw was probbaly a fair result really in the finish for both sides.

"Listen, we have worked really hard over the last three weeks and at times we were possibly a little bit leggy out there, but I think the attitude was really the big question today more than anything to be honest with you and I think they passed that test, particularly with the final quarter.

"It is always difficult to know where you are before coming into these games, so I think we will have learned a lot from today.

"I think we will have found out a lot of where we are at, but we still have to go back and work really hard during the week again for the next couple of weeks, so we will enjoy the work, but the games at the weekends, we are looking forward to see how we will progress through those as well."

Allainz Hurling League champions Limerick introduced current Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty and 2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch off the substitutes' bench in the second half and both made handsome contributions to the All-Ireland champions comeback effort.

John Kiely said of Hegarty and Lynch: "They brought that element of composure. They were anxious to get on the ball too, this is their 15 or 20 minutes to show their hand for next weekend. They don't want to be sitting down out there again next weekend, do they?

"That is their opportunity to put their hand up and say, listen, I want to be playing boss', so that is important too and hopefully we can see plenty of that on Tuesday night in training as well."

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Salthill on Sunday next to face Galway at Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm.