Limerick Greyhound Stadium action features on Talking Dogs

ACTION from Limerick Greyhound Stadium will feature on Talking Dogs online TV which continues this Saturday night, with 24 live races, interviews and in-depth analysis.

This week will mark Episode 6 of the newly launched service and it promises to be another night featuring incredible live greyhound racing.

The programme will feature live racing from Limerick Greyhound Stadium as well as Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium.

Rob Catterson will be hosting and along with a panel of experts who will be chatting about all things greyhound racing!

The programme kicks off at 7.00pm, will conclude at 10pm and admission is €10.00. More details on how to get involved are available on www.grireland.ie/ talkingdogs