All-Ireland champions Limerick name side to face Tipp in Allianz Hurling League

ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick have named their starting line-up to face Tipperary in Saturday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1A opener at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5.30pm, live RTE 2 TV and eirSport.

Nine members of Limerick's All-Ireland winning line-up from last December are included in John Kiely's starting team.

They include goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, Sean Finn, who is named to start at full-back on Saturday evening, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes, selected at centre half-back in the absence of 2020 All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon.

The midfield pairing from the All-Ireland win Darragh O'Donovan and William O'Donoghue also start in Saturday's opening round league fixture.

In attack, just Tom Morrissey and Seamus Flanagan are retained from the All-Ireland win over Waterford.

Saturday's line-up sees a return to the starting team for fit-again defender Richie English from Doon, who has recovered from a knee injury.

Kilmallock's Aaron Costello is named at corner back, while three Na Piarsaigh players start in the forwards, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen and David Dempsey.

The Limerick substitutes' bench includes the likes of Hurlers of the Year Gearoid Hegarty and Cian Lynch.

Limerick Team v Tipperary

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) Captain

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs: 16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17 .Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

20. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

21. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

22. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)