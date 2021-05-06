Limerick GAA issue first club fixtures for June
The outstanding 2020 club championship fixtures in Junior ‘A’ hurling as well as Premier and Minor 'A' football have been fixed
LIMERICK GAA have issued their first list of club fixtures which are due to be played next month.
With a return to games, the county's outstanding 2020 club championship fixtures in the Junior ‘A ’Hurling Championship, as well as the Premier and Minor 'A' Football Championship have been issued.
Those fixtures are as follows:
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals (Finish on the Day)
Croagh Kilfinny v Claughaun 07/06 Kilmallock 6.00pm
Dromcollogher Broadford v Patrickswell 07/06 Mick Neville Park 7.00pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Final – ETIN – Finish on the Day
13/06 LIT Gaelic Grounds 7.00pm
County Premier Football Championship Final (Finish on the Day)
Fr Casey’s v Newcastle West 25/06 Tournafulla 7.00pm
County Minor A Football Championship Final (Finish on the Day)
Adare v Crecora South Liberties 25/06 Bruff 7.00pm
