How to watch tomorrow's British and Irish Lions squad announcement

BRITISH and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland will unveil his squad to tour South Africa this summer on tomorrow Thursday.

The squad announcement will be streamed live on the Lions social media channels.

The stream will begin from 11:45am with the build up to the announcement, before Lions chairman Jason Leonard reveals the 2021 Lions squad.

The announcement will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, as well as on the Official Lions Rugby App and website LionsRugby.com.

The coverage will feature World Cup winner Jason Robinson as well as former Ireland international Tommy Bowe, Gavin Hastings, Sam Warburton and Springboks legend Bryan Habana via zoom.

The captain of the Lions squad is to be revealed at 12.09pm, with the squad announcement scheduled to begin from 12.28.

Several Munster players will be hoping to gain inclusion in Gatland's squad to face the World champions this summer.

The winner of the 2021 Castle Lager Lions Series will be the recipients of the first perpetual trophy in the history of the Tour, created by Thomas Lyte – Official Silverware Supplier to The British & Irish Lions.

Thomas Lyte will be providing both the Trophy for the Series between the Lions and South Africa, as well as the silverware for The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup meeting with Japan in June.

It will be followed by the Lions’ eagerly-awaited Tour to South Africa as the tourists attempt to repeat the heroics of 1997 in a three-Test series against the Springboks.

And more than just bragging rights will be up for grabs when the famous rivalry – which stretches back to 1891 and includes 13 series in total – is renewed this summer.