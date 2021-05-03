12 Munster players attend Ireland U20 talent camp
Daniel Okeke, pictured here after a Munster A game against Leinster A last December took part in the Ireland U20 Talent Camp
IRELAND U20 Head Coach Richie Murphy got his tenure under way with a talent camp of 38 players predominantly from the National Talent Squad (NTS) and Provincial Talent Squad (PTS) programmes.
A total of 12 Munster players attended the two day camp held at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin where participants were required to undergo PCR testing before being cleared to attend and involved two on-field sessions as well as a trial game.
The PwC sponsored Ireland U20s are commencing preparations ahead of the rescheduled 2021 U20 Six Nations Championships which will take place across June and July.
Richie Murphy, Ireland U20 head coach, commented, "I’m delighted about the new role. Its’ been a really interesting couple of weeks. Over the last two weeks we have been really trying to build this squad that have come in for this camp.
"It’s been really interesting to get around and talk to a lot of people and try to build our coaching team on the back of that and we feel like now we are in a good place to go forward.
"A lot of these guys would be in the National Talent Squads, some of them would be in the Provincial Talent Squads and some of them would be club players. So a lot of these guys haven’t had a lot of involvement in rugby over the last while due to the Covid situation so it was good to get in touch with them, bring them in and see how enthusiastic and how hard they worked and obviously they are looking for another opportunity and try to wear a green jersey for the Irish U20s."
Players in attendance:
Munster
Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC) / NTS
Jack Delaney (Garryowen FC) / Munster PTS
Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC) / NTS
John Forde (Cork Constitution FC) / Munster PTS
Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC) / Munster PTS
Aaron Leahy (CBC) / NTS
Conor Moloney (Ennis RFC) / NTS
Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC) / NTS
Harry Riordan (UCC RFC) / Munster PTS
Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC) / Munster PTS
Jay Traynor (UL Bohemians RFC) / Munster PTS
Cian Whooley (UCC RFC) / Munster PTS
Connacht
Eoin de Buitlear (Corinthians RFC) / Connacht Academy
Hubert Gilvary (Sligo RFC) / NTS
Diarmuid McCormack (DUFC) / Connacht PTS
Leinster
Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (Lansdowne FC) / Leinster PTS
Lee Barron (DUFC) / NTS
Jack Boyle (UCD RFC) / NTS
Mark Boyle (Lansdowne FC) / Leinster PTS
Aaron Coleman (DUFC) / Leinster PTS
Harry Colbert (DUFC) / Leinster PTS
Donal Conroy (Naas RFC) / Leinster PTS
Tim Corkery (UCD RFC) / NTS
Ben Griffin (DUFC) / Leinster PTS
Matthew Grogan (Old Belvedere RFC) / Leinster PTS
Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC) / Leinster PTS
Marcus Kiely (Naas RFC) / Leinster PTS
Ronan Loughnane (UCD RFC) / Leinster PTS
Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC) / Leinster PTS
Will Reilly (Barnhall RFC) / Leinster PTS
Aaron Rowan (Blackrock RFC) / Leinster PTS
Ulster
Oscar Egan (QUB RFC) / Ulster PTS
Conor McKee (QUB RFC) / NTS
George Saunderson (QUB RFC) / NTS
James McCormick (Ballymena RFC)
Ulster Academy
Lorcan McLaughlin (QUB RFC) / NTS
James Humphreys (QUB RFC) / Ulster PTS
Harry Sheridan (DUFC) / NTS
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on