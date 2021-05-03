12 Munster players attend Ireland U20 talent camp

IRELAND U20 Head Coach Richie Murphy got his tenure under way with a talent camp of 38 players predominantly from the National Talent Squad (NTS) and Provincial Talent Squad (PTS) programmes.

A total of 12 Munster players attended the two day camp held at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin where participants were required to undergo PCR testing before being cleared to attend and involved two on-field sessions as well as a trial game.

The PwC sponsored Ireland U20s are commencing preparations ahead of the rescheduled 2021 U20 Six Nations Championships which will take place across June and July.

Richie Murphy, Ireland U20 head coach, commented, "I’m delighted about the new role. Its’ been a really interesting couple of weeks. Over the last two weeks we have been really trying to build this squad that have come in for this camp.

"It’s been really interesting to get around and talk to a lot of people and try to build our coaching team on the back of that and we feel like now we are in a good place to go forward.

"A lot of these guys would be in the National Talent Squads, some of them would be in the Provincial Talent Squads and some of them would be club players. So a lot of these guys haven’t had a lot of involvement in rugby over the last while due to the Covid situation so it was good to get in touch with them, bring them in and see how enthusiastic and how hard they worked and obviously they are looking for another opportunity and try to wear a green jersey for the Irish U20s."

Players in attendance:

Munster

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC) / NTS

Jack Delaney (Garryowen FC) / Munster PTS

Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC) / NTS

John Forde (Cork Constitution FC) / Munster PTS

Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC) / Munster PTS

Aaron Leahy (CBC) / NTS

Conor Moloney (Ennis RFC) / NTS

Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC) / NTS

Harry Riordan (UCC RFC) / Munster PTS

Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC) / Munster PTS

Jay Traynor (UL Bohemians RFC) / Munster PTS

Cian Whooley (UCC RFC) / Munster PTS

Connacht

Eoin de Buitlear (Corinthians RFC) / Connacht Academy

Hubert Gilvary (Sligo RFC) / NTS

Diarmuid McCormack (DUFC) / Connacht PTS

Leinster

Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (Lansdowne FC) / Leinster PTS

Lee Barron (DUFC) / NTS

Jack Boyle (UCD RFC) / NTS

Mark Boyle (Lansdowne FC) / Leinster PTS

Aaron Coleman (DUFC) / Leinster PTS

Harry Colbert (DUFC) / Leinster PTS

Donal Conroy (Naas RFC) / Leinster PTS

Tim Corkery (UCD RFC) / NTS

Ben Griffin (DUFC) / Leinster PTS

Matthew Grogan (Old Belvedere RFC) / Leinster PTS

Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC) / Leinster PTS

Marcus Kiely (Naas RFC) / Leinster PTS

Ronan Loughnane (UCD RFC) / Leinster PTS

Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC) / Leinster PTS

Will Reilly (Barnhall RFC) / Leinster PTS

Aaron Rowan (Blackrock RFC) / Leinster PTS

Ulster

Oscar Egan (QUB RFC) / Ulster PTS

Conor McKee (QUB RFC) / NTS

George Saunderson (QUB RFC) / NTS

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC)

Ulster Academy

Lorcan McLaughlin (QUB RFC) / NTS

James Humphreys (QUB RFC) / Ulster PTS

Harry Sheridan (DUFC) / NTS