FAI welcomes latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has welcomed the latest announcement by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin around the easing of Level 5 lockdown restrictions from May 10 in relation to training for Adult Amateur and Youths (U19) teams and the lifting of the ban on inter-county travel.

The FAI has said that pending clarification from Government on key elements of the new guidelines, the Association’s Covid-19 Steering Group will meet today, Friday, April 30, to confirm the next steps for Youth (U19) and Adult Amateur football ahead of the May 10 return to training.

FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott said: “We welcome the announcement by An Taoiseach that our Adult Amateur and Youth (U19) teams can return to training in pods of 15 from May 10.

"The easing of inter-county travel restrictions from May 10 will also be a great benefit to many of our players. We are still awaiting clarification of the full guidelines around that return to training and also on the proposed June 7 date for a return to play for all levels of the game. We will meet on Friday to consider the Government update.

"I would like to thank the Government and the Department of Sport for their co-operation and consideration to date.”

The FAI will issue the updated Safer Return to Training Protocol, along with any other relevant information, to all affiliates and clubs next week.