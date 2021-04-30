Limerick's Olympic hopeful Sarah Lavin competes in World Relays event

A LIMERICK athlete will be a key member of an Ireland women's relay squad which is set to compete at the World Athletics Relays Silesia21 in Poland this weekend.

Twenty six year old Sarah Lavin, from Lisnagry, is part of the Women's 4x100m relay team which competes in their heat in the Chorzow's Silesian Stadium at 7.08pm on Saturday.

Olympic hopeful Lavin, of Emerald AC, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, narrowly missed out in a place in the final of the 60m hurdles at the recent European Indoor Athletics Championships also in Poland.

The women's 4x100m relay team to compete in Poland this Saturday sees Aoife Lynch, of Donore Harriers AC, added to the traveling squad with Joan Healy and Niamh Whelan having to withdraw through injury. Lavin and Lynch are joined by Molly Scott (SLOT AC), Sarah Quinn (St Colman’s South Mayo AC) and and Kate Doherty (DSD AC).

A top 8 finish at the World Athletics Relays Silesia21 for the 4x100m relay squad guarantees Olympic qualification.

A top 10 finish in the Women's 4x100m at this event would ensure qualification for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.

Ireland will also be represented on Saturday evening by a mixed 4x400m relay team which will be first to take to take to the track at 6.35pm (Irish time).

The traveling mixed 4x400m squad includes recent European Indoor Championships 4th place finisher Phil Healy, of Bandon AC, as well as Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC, Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC) who will add his international championship experience with Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) and Andrew Mellon (Crusaders AC) rounding off a strong looking 4x400 mixed squad.

Again a top 8 finish at this weekend's World Athletics Relays Silesia21 for the 4x400m squad guarantees Olympic qualification. A top 12 finish in the Mixed 4x400m at this event would ensure qualification for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.