Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

TRAINING

JUVENILE Training has resumed in line with government Covid 19 related safety regulations. Adult training remains suspended.

CHESHIRE ELITE MARATHON

WELL done to Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) who completed the Cheshire Elite Marathon, near the English - Welsh border, in a time of 2:32:17.

Congratulations also to Aoife Cooke (Eagle AC) who won the women’s race in a time of 2:28:30 to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo.

WEST LIMERICK APRIL 10K CHALLENGE

There fine weather facilitated a large turnout last weekend.

The overall leader is now Niall O’Callaghan of West Limerick on 33:22 followed by clubmates Karl Lenihan (35:58) Gary Carroll (36:03) and Ger Guina (36:35). Alan Rice (Dooneen) is fifth on 37:27.

Other Dooneen times included Ger O’Shea (37:32), Cian Aherne (38:00) Joe Chawke (40:40), Claire Knight (47:56), Karen Raine (43:55), Marie Keane (53:41), Mary Doyle (54:21) and Eileen Reeves (55:01) Kevin Broughton of Bilboa finished in 40:54.

Country Club times included Yvonne Deegan (45:00), Mike O’Regan (47:03) Pat Halpin (51:09) and Mick Carroll (56:00).

Other West Limerick times includes Killian Lynch (37:41) Mike Sheehy (37:49) Colm McCarthy (38:32) and Kevin O’Donoghue 40:00.

MICHAL REJMER 10 MILE VIRTUAL CHALLENGE

Hosted by Dooneen A.C. this will be held over the month of May, cost of entry is 10 Euro with proceeds going to Limerick Suicide Watch.

Register at MichelRejmer10Mile.com or for more information check out the Dooneen AC Facebook page.

2012

County 4 Mile Road Championships at Rathkeale

1st Mike Carmody (Limerick AC) 19:21, 2nd Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) 20:51, 3rd Mike Cunningham (Bilboa) 21:37.

Team 1st West Limerick 29, 2nd Limerick AC 34, 3rd Kilfinane 38. Women 1st Tracey Roche (Dooneen) 23:53, 2nd Fiona Burke (West Limerick) 25:57, 3rd Breda Lynch (Dooneen) 26:41.

1941

At the Munster Track and Field Championships Caherline native Tom Walsh won ‘the mile’ in what appeared to be an Irish record time of 4:12.8 seconds, 7 seconds inside the Irish record.

However ‘a technical hitch in the measurement of the track’ meant it could not be ratified.

1937

At N.A.C.A. Congress it was proposed that athletes be provided with bus vouchers to facilitate travel to Championships.

The Limerick branch of the N.A.C.A congratulated Rathkeale AC on the successful staging of Novice & Junior Cross Country races.

It was said that ‘the varied nature of the course traversed up and down hill over stone walls and fences was well calculated to test the speed and endurance of the athletes’.