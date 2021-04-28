Munster Rugby Summer Camps set for 22 venues

THE Bank of Ireland Munster Rugby Summer Camps are back for Summer 2021 with 22 venues throughout the province.

The ongoing impact of Covid-19 means that there will be some changes to how the Summer Camps will operate this year. The key focus, however, remains to provide a safe and fun environment for children and coaches alike. Please note that places are limited.

After booking a place you will be emailed an Information Pack outlining all relevant details and procedures for attending the camp (including Covid-19 protocols).

Camp places are available for boys and girls from 6 years old to 12 years old.

Each camp takes place over one week (Monday through to Friday inclusive) between 9:30am and 1:00pm.

The cost is €80 per child.

Each participant will receive an official Summer Camp Pack comprising an Adidas Summer Camp T-Shirt, Draw-String Bag and Mouth Guard.

Summer Camps will be offered on a modified basis and there will be changes to the rugby activities offered as necessary in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines at the time of the camp.

A daily Covid-19 Health Declaration form must be completed for all attendees.

The Camps will be managed and run by fully accredited IRFU Mini Rugby coaches. All Summer Camp staff have undertaken the National Garda Vetting process required to comply with the IRFU policy regarding recruitment and vetting to work in age-grade rugby.

To book your preferred venue, you will be asked to register with Easy Payments Plus to ensure secure payment. Please click here for more details.

All bookings must be completed online. There will be no walk-in bookings this year.

For any more information please contact camps@munsterrugby.ie

Venues & Dates:

Week 1: Monday 5th July - Friday 9th July

Bandon RFC

Ennis RFC

Garryowen FC

Week 2: Monday 12th July - Friday 16th July

Highfield RFC

Tralee RFC

Week 3: Monday 19th July - Friday 23rd July

Castleisland RFC

Dungarvan RFC

Midleton RFC

Week 4: Monday 26th July - Friday 30th July

Clanwilliam FC

Cobh RFC

Killarney Community College

Week 5: Monday 2nd August - Friday 6th August

Bruff RFC

Kanturk RFC

Kinsale RFC

Week 6: Monday 9th August - Friday 13th August

Ballincollig RFC

Fermoy RFC

W.I.T Carriganore

Week 7: Monday 16th August - Friday 20th August

Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa: Cork

Nenagh RFC

Week 8: Monday 23rd August - Friday 27th August

Muskerry RFC

Old Crescent RFC

Skibbereen RFC