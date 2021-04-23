Limerick Sports Partnership to receive €83,000 in Programme Funding and Women in Sport Initiative

LIMERICK TD Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the announcement by Government and Sport Ireland today of vital funding for Sports organisations in Limerick.

The funding is part of a €40m funding package for the Irish sport sector following a year in which the sector has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in place since March 2020.

Fine Gael Deputy O'Donnell said: “I very much welcome the announcement by Government and Sport Ireland of vital funding for sports organisations in Limerick. The funding will be provided through our National Governing bodies, the GAA, Local Sports Partnerships and Clubs, providing certainty and stability to sporting organisations during 2021.

“Limerick Sports Partnership (LSP) will receive core funding of €360,296 for 2021, with €73,060 in 2021 Programme Funding and €10,000 in Women in Sport funding.

"Budget 2021 saw a significant increase in funding for sport and physical activity, reflecting the commitment of Government to support the sector in to 2021.

“Funding of €9.5 million has been approved for the network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships, representing an increase of 15% on 2020 funding. This increase in investment provides an opportunity for Sport Ireland to support a locally led safe return to sport and to further build the capacity of LSPs, increasing their reach and impact across Ireland.

“The hard work and agility of the sports sector to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic has been acknowledged by Sport Ireland and the Government, and today’s funding announcement further strengthens the commitment to the sector."