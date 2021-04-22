Ireland side to face Italy in Women's Six Nations is named

IRELAND Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations Play-off game against Italy at Energia Park, 12pm, noon

Griggs has made three changes to his starting XV for the visit of Italy to Dublin, as Ireland bid to finish the 2021 Championship campaign in third position.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood and Brittany Hogan are all in line for their first Test starts, while uncapped Railway Union flanker Grace Moore could make her Ireland debut off the bench.

Born in London, Moore’s potential as an athletic and dynamic back row forward was identified through the IQ Rugby Programme and from there, the 24-year-old’s talent has been developed and honed by Anthony Eddy and the Ireland Women’s Sevens Programme.

Murphy Crowe, who came off the bench to make her debut against Italy last weekend, is promoted to the right wing, with Eimear Considine continuing at full-back and Beibhinn Parsons on the left wing.

Sene Naoupu and Eve Higgins are retained in the Ireland midfield, while Flood comes in at out-half for her third cap and first start having impressed off the bench in the games against Wales and France. The Ireland Sevens international partners Kathryn Dane in the half-back department.

Ireland Women's Team v Italy

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster) (17 caps)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) (1)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster) (2)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) (40)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht) (10)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster) (2)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster) (12)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster) (33)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby) (25)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (11)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster) (15)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht) (17)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster) (6)

7. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster) (3)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain) (UL Bohemian/Munster) (35)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(2)

17. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(25)

19. Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)*

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(4)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster) (2)

22. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(19)

23. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster) (5)

*Denotes uncapped player