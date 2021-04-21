Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby looks to secure Olympic qualification time

LIMERICK swimming star Eoin Corby has taken another step on the road to qualifying for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Nineteen-year-old Corby, from Clarina, of National Centre Limerick, just needs to find .23 to meet the FINA Olympic Consideration Times for the 100m breaststroke.

Corby swan a personal best 1:00.23 in Tuesday morning’s heats of the 100m breaststroke at the Swim Ireland National Team Trials at the NAC in Dublin and knocked another .08 off that evening touching in 1:00.15.

The final of the 100m breaststroke takes place on this Wednesday evening at 5.50pm. The event can be viewed on the RTE Player.

This week's trials are primarily open to Performance athletes currently training in recognised onshore training bubbles in the National Centre in Limerick, the National Centre, Dublin, at the National Aquatic Centre, the National Centre (Limerick) at the University of Limerick and at Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex, as well as those identified athletes of similar standing who are living and training offshore.

The competition will comprise of a full Olympic individual event programme with heats, semi-finals, and finals in all 50m, 100m and 200m events and heats and finals in 400m, 800m and 1500m events. It will give our top athletes several qualification opportunities and will provide some very exciting swims over the course of the meet.