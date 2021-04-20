Limerick swimmer excels at World Para Series in Italy

TALENTED Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain announced her arrival on a world stage with a string of impressive swims at the World Para Swimming Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy.

Fifteen-year-old Róisín reached the Minimum Qualifying Standard for Tokyo 2020 in several events, including the 50m Freestyle the 400m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly.

The Limerick Swimming Club member, classified S13, claimed a terrific medal haul which included four gold medals, a silver medal and two bronze medals in her first event at this level.

The Lignano Sabbiadoro meet, which took place last weekend, was an important fixture for the 189 athletes from 27 countries in the run-up to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in August.

Róisín is one of a number of Irish Para Swimmers feature at this week's 2021 Irish National Team Trials, hosted by Swim Ireland at the National Aquatic Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus. The trials began today, Tuesday and will continue until this Saturday, April 24.

The trials serve as an opportunity for athletes to meet qualification standards for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and also an excellent opportunity for some much needed competitive racing.