Munster Rugby issue positive RG Snyman injury update

THE Munster Rugby squad is continuing their training this week ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash with Leinster at the RDS (7.35pm).

Munster report that RG Snyman has progressed to the final stages of his rehab from a long-term knee injury and will be reviewed for a possible return to squad training next week.

Springbok Snyman has been working his way back to fitness after suffering an ACL injury.

Snyman had surgery in early September last year for the ACL knee injury he sustained just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

Munster intimated initially that Snyman was expected to be sidelined for between six and 12 months.



Snyman was a member of Rassie Erasmus' South African World Cup winning squad in 2019 in Japan.

meanwhile, Tadhg Beirne has returned to Munster team training after rehabbing a rib injury he sustained in the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

On the Academy front lock Thomas Ahern is unavailable for training this week as he continues to rehab a knee injury, while prop Josh Wycherley (neck) will increase his training load with a decision on his availability for Saturday’s match to be made later in the week.

Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellan and Conor Phillips will not train with the squad as they link up with the national 7s training programme.

Continuing to rehab: RG Snyman (Knee), Neil Cronin (Knee), Paddy Patterson (Ankle)