Limerick teenager nets first goal for Burnley U23s to keep promotion bid on track

LIMERICK teenager Darragh Costelloe has scored his first goal at U23 level for Burnley against Norwich to keep their Premier League 2s Second Division play-off hopes very much alive.

Costelloe came off the bench at half-time and showed admirable composure late on to find the target, as Burnley U23s fought back from 0-2 down to earn a precious point against the Canaries in a 2-2 draw.

Steve Stone's Burnley side followed up on their draw earlier this week when scoring a 2-0 victory over Reading's U23s yesterday, Friday, when Limerick man Costelloe was in their starting line-up.

The win moved Burnley into third place in the PL2’s Second Division table behind Stoke and Leeds United.

Darragh Costelloe joined the Academy of English Premier League side Burnley after impressing in a trial with the club earlier this year.

Former Aisling Annacotty player Costelloe joined the Clarets’ Academy in January after signing a deal with the Turf Moor club.

Eighteen-year-old winger Costelloe, a student at Castletroy College, had trained with the Clarets since last summer.

And after impressing in the U18 and U23 set-ups – helping Steve Stone’s side beat Newcastle United 2-0 in Premier League 2 yesterday afternoon – the former Galway United wideman has agreed a deal until June, 2022.

Limerick-born Costelloe, who played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL, joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.

Dara Costello became the youngest player to take the field for Galway when coming on as a substitute in their SSE Airtricity League fixture with Finn Harps.

Costelloe made a big impact after joining Galway United’s under-15 team in 2017 from Aisling Annacotty.

The versatile Costelloe has played a hugely significant role in helping Galway United into second place in the Southern Elite Division.

The talented footballer came into Galway’s under-17 squad in 2018 making 17 appearances.

The left-sided prospect was rewarded with a first-team contract for the 2019 season at Galway and after leaving Deacy Park now gets the chance to make a mark in English football with the Clarets.