Treaty Utd host Wexford in Women's National League in Limerick

TREATY United return to action in the Women's National League (WNL) this Sunday when hosting Wexford Youths at Jackman Park at 2pm.

There were no fixtures in the WNL las weekend due to the Rep of Ireland women's side playing two friendly fixtures.

Treaty United, who finished eighth in the WNL last season, secured a 3-3 draw with Athlone Town last time out.

The Horgan sisters starred for Treaty United, with Rebecca getting them going on 15 minutes before Aoife found the back of the net three minutes later and then Rebecca got a second on 36 minutes.

Treaty had lost their opening round fixture 6-2 to Bohemiansat the Oscar Traynor Centre in Dublin. The Limerick side's goals were scored by Aoife Cronin and Shannon Parbat.

TREATY UTD

Manager: Niall Connolly

Backroom Staff: Sean Russell (First-Team Coach), Marie Curtin (Coach), John-Paul Buckley (Goalkeeping Coach), Ronan Mangan (Strength & Conditioning Coach), David Doody (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Aoife Gibbons (Performance Coach), Craig Reddan (Athletic Therapist), Jack O'Sullivan (Analyst)

PLAYING SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan

Defenders: Anna Shine, Anna Shanagher, Clodagh Doherty, Alannah Mitchell, Eimear Carey, Shannon Parbat, Alana Roddy, Eve O'Sullivan

Midfielders: Emma Costelloe, Jenna Slattery, Maura Shine, Jesse Mendez, Lauren Keane, Tara O'Gorman, Olivia Gibson, Esra Kangal

Forwards: Aine Walsh, Gillian Keenan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin, Rebecca Horgan, Aoife Horgan.