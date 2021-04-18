Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

ALL training remains suspended due to government Covid 19 related safety regulations.

An Brú AC 1 Mile Juvenile League

AFTER 6 weeks our juvenile 1 mile 'virtual' challenge has come to an end. We are very proud of our young athletes.

The mile is and always will be the greatest distance race and we have no doubt that some of our athletes will go on from this League and produce brilliant performances in the outdoor championships and Cross country.

Every Sunday evening each child’s time was submitted to the juvenile secretary Yvonne Casey who complied the league table. There was great excitement each week when the results were put up.

There was only seconds between 1st and 8th place and on the last week everyone of our 40 juveniles did a PB.

Our League Winners after the 6 weeks were: “The Villians”: Mia O’Riordan, Adam Ryan, Libby Casey, Lucy Higgns, Ethan Hope.

Our age category winners of the fastest mile overall were:

Girls Fastest time; U8 – Emily Higgns - 7.15; U10 – Lucy Higgns - 6.21; U14 – Chloe Enright - 6.34.

Boys: U8 – Ethan Hope - 7.42; U10 – Alex Smiechowski- 7.59; U12- Eoghan Murnane- 6.07; U14- Charlie Casey – 5.34; U15 – Eoin prendergast- 5.53. Congratulations guys.

A MASSIVE thank you to all the parents who got involved each week and encouraged their children to participate in this great event – An Brú AC

The West Limerick A.C 10K Virtual Challenge continues and times can be submitted.

Virtual Runs

THE West Limerick A.C April 10k Virtual Challenge continues and is open for submission of times.

Well done to Karen Murnane, Noreen Kennedy, Pat Carey, Niamh Doody, Patricia Wade (All An Brú) and others who ran the Cobh/Run Clare Series 10 Mile.

The Great Limerick Virtual Run, incorporating distances of 5K to full marathon takes place on weekend of the 1st-3rd May.

April 1991

Séamus Hynes, Treaty Track was never tested in the County Senior Road Championships in Croom, Clubmate Seán O’Connor being the only athletes to challenge him early on.

Hynes won in a time of 18:26, O’Connor was second in 19:09, followed by Joe Chawke (West Limerick) third in 19:19, Mike McDonnell (do.) 19:43 and Tom Brouder (do.) 19:47 were fourth and fifth.

West Limerick added the Senior Road title to their Cross Country Crown, they had 25 pts with Séamus Cawley completing the winning quartet.

Treaty Track were second on 28 with Limerick AC third on 36. Séamus Cregan, (Croom) was first Veteran (20:59) with David Healy (Limerick AC) first Junior.

Carmel MacDomhnaill (West Limerick) won the Senior women’s title in 11:59 with Christine Geoghegan, Limerick AC, taking the Junior event.

Frank O’Mara followed up his road success two weeks previous with a fine win in a 10,000m Track Meet in Los Angeles in 27:57.6, the third fastest time ever by an Irishman at the time, behind John Tierney (27:48.7) and John Doherty (27:49.8)

April 1976

Danny McDaid, a 34 year old Donegal postman won the National Marathon Championship in Limerick in an Irish record time of 2:13:06.

The TirConaill Striders athlete hit the front with seven miles to go as previous leaders faltered. Thirty seven--year-old Jim MC McNamara (Donore Harriers) produced a late surge to claim second in 2:14:55.

Neil Cusack (Limerick AC) who had earlier contested the lead finished third in 2:17:07. Tom Lenihan (Croom) was tenth in 2:25:01. Starting at the ‘Weigh Bridge’ near the Docks the route took in Mungret, Clarina, Kildimo and finished just beyond Kilcornan.

The top 2 finishers qualified automatically for the Montreal Olympics with Neil Cusack also later being selected.