Limerick woman impresses for Rep of Ireland women's side in Belgium friendly

A LIMERICK woman played the full game for the Rep of Ireland in their women's international friendly with Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sunday.

Rep of Ireland manager Vera Pauw handed talented Newcastle West defender Claire O'Riordan her first start under her tenure as manager.

Sporting all-rounder O'Riordan, who has now won 16 caps for her country, played the full game against a Belgian side who are ranked 17th in the world.

Twenty six-year-old O'Riordan currently plays her club football with German side MSV Duisburg.

O'Riordan has played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick

She played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer side while in college in IT Carlow.

O'Riordan first made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford as a striker.

There, the highly rated O'Riordan won ree league titles and and FAI Cup.

She converted to centre-back following her move to Germany with Duisburg in 2018 and has been a regular in Republic of Ireland Women's Senior squads.

The Rep of Ireland suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Belgium in Sunday evening's friendly fixture in Brussels.