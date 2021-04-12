Limerick learn 2021 Lidl National Football League fixtures

LIMERICK ladies Gaelic footballers will begin their 2021 Lidl National League Division 4B campaign on the weekend of May 30.

After a bye in round one, Limerick's first outing in the competition will be away to Offaly on May 30.

Limerick complete their programme of fixtures in the three-team Division 4B with a home game against Carlow on the weekend of June 6.

Division 4A will consist of Antrim, Derry, Leitrim and Louth.

The semi-final will take place on the weekend of June 12 and 13, while the Division 4 Lidl National League final will be held on the weekend of June 26 and 27.