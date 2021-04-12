Limerick learn 2021 Lidl National Football League fixtures
Limerick's Ladies Gaelic footballer Áine Cunningham
LIMERICK ladies Gaelic footballers will begin their 2021 Lidl National League Division 4B campaign on the weekend of May 30.
After a bye in round one, Limerick's first outing in the competition will be away to Offaly on May 30.
Limerick complete their programme of fixtures in the three-team Division 4B with a home game against Carlow on the weekend of June 6.
Division 4A will consist of Antrim, Derry, Leitrim and Louth.
The semi-final will take place on the weekend of June 12 and 13, while the Division 4 Lidl National League final will be held on the weekend of June 26 and 27.
