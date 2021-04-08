Talking Dogs features Con and Anne Kirby quarter-finals

TALKING Dogs online TV continues this Saturday night, April 10, with 24 live races, interviews and in-depth analysis.

The programme will include the quarter-finals of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial from Limerick Greyhound Stadium, along with the semi-finals of The Shelbourne 600 and six opening heats of the Puppy Oaks live from Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium.

Ian Fortune will once again be hosting and along with a panel of experts will be chatting about all things greyhound racing!

The programme kicks off at 7.00pm, will conclude at 10pm and admission is €10.00. More details on how to get involved are available on www.grireland.ie/talkingdogs

This week will mark Episode 3 of the newly launched service and it promises to be another night featuring incredible live greyhound racing.