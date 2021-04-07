Green light for Limerick junior camogie side to compete in league and championship

LIMERICK Camogie have revealed this week that the county's junior side will be permitted to compete in both the league and championship in 2021.

The Limerick junior camogie side was not permitted to play in the All-Ireland Junior camogie championship in 2020.

As a result of Public Health advice in relation to Covid-19, counties were permitted to field just one team in the All-Ireland competitions in each code across Gaelic Games.

Therefore only the senior inter-county team in each county could be accommodated within camogie's competition structures for the 2020 All-Ireland Camogie Championships which resulted in the removal of 10 ‘second’ teams from Premier Junior and Intermediate Championships.

However, Limerick Camogie confirmed on Tuesday evening that they were 'delighted' with news that the county's 'Junior team will be able to compete in both league & championship for 2021'

Full contact Inter-County training at adult level can re-commence from April 19.