Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Juvenile Training

IT is hoped that this can resume later in the month in line with government Covid 19 related guidelines.

Virtual Challenge

DURING the month of March we ran a virtual 4 mile challenge with other clubs in Limerick.

Members of clubs in Limerick had the option to submit a race time for the 4 mile distance, juveniles could submit a 1km time.

The idea behind it was to give an incentive to club members to start training or continue training during lockdown.

Garvan and Eavan Lyons of West Limerick A.C. recorded times of 3:36 and 3:39 respectively.

There was a good response to the 4 mile challenge from a number of clubs.

The first men’s team was West Limerick A.C. while the first women’s team was Dooneen A.C.

We have now moved on to a 10k virtual challenge in April which again is open to members of all athletics clubs in Limerick – West Limerick A.C.

Virtual & other runs

WELL done to all who took part in the Limerick Carers Association Virtual 5K.

Big congratulations to Krzysztof Sikorski, of Kilmallock AC, who completed 100 Kilometres in a time of 11 hours 56 minutes and 33 seconds. Starting on Sunday at 6am he completed 20 5K laps around Kilmallock.

Well done also to Irish 24 hour champion Paula Wright who completed the same distance in a time of 9:47:50 in Nenagh .

1926 - Limerick NACA

Representatives of the Clubs of Limerick City and County met in Cruises Hotel for the purpose of forming a County Board of The National Athletics and Cycling Association in Limerick.

Delegates were present from Limerick Athletic and Cycling Club, Army Athletics Club and Kilmallock. Elected were Chairman of the Board Rev. Fr Moloney, Vice Chairman John Kelly N.T. Superintendent A.E. O’Reilly, Civic Guards, Hon. Treasurer Mr E.T. Halvey, Hon. Secretary Mr. Michael Kerley.

1967 – November 18

THE outgoing Chair of Limerick B.L.E. Dick Power lamented the inadequate facilities within the City and stated that it needed a cinder track or a high quality grass one (A Cinder Track had been used at the 1964 Olympics).

He had hoped to convey this need to the Mayor, who had planned to attend but was unable due to urgent business. He hoped that delegates could convey this need to the Corporation. Outgoing secretary Noel Spellacy said that 1967 had been a successful year with Limerick winning 13 National titles.

He paid particular tribute to Tony Moloney (Limerick AC) on his 120/440 yard double at the National Championships and to John Cregan (Granagh) on his ‘ankle display’ at the 3000m Steeplechase.

Racing that coming weekend was the Redgate AC ‘ President Kennedy Memorial’ 4 Mile Road covering the Rosmadda Cross, Parteen and Larkins Cross route.

Redgate AC competed in the Limerick Championships in the 1960’s before ‘switching’ to Clare.

Their annual 4 Mile race attracted many athletes from Limerick each November.



Last week’s report stated that Frank Hanley was at University in East Tennessee and that Séamus Power was at Arkansas. This was incorrect and the reverse was actually the case.

Frank Hanley actually represented Arkansas while Séamus Power was with East Tennessee.