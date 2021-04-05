Former Munster, Shannon and Garryowen scrum-half makes European Challenge Cup debut

A FORMER Munster, Shannon RFC and Garryowen FC scrum-half has made his European debut for Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins.

Twenty three-year-old Jack Stafford was introduced as a second half replacement in 'Quins European Challenge Cup meeting with Ulster at The Stoop on Sunday night.

Stafford joined 'Quins last August initially on a short-term deal after impressing in a trial.

The talented half-back joined the Munster Academy in the summer of 2017 and made his Guinness Pro14 debut against Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in November of that year.

The former Glenstal Abbey Schools star made two further appearances off the bench for Munster that season in the Pro14.

Stafford was released by Munster last year and has added to the depth chart in the nine jersey at 'Quins alongside international duo Danny Care (England) and Martin Landajo (Argentina).

Stafford played in the British and Irish Cup with Munster A.

The talented Wexford native also played All-Ireland League rugby with Shannon RFC and more recently Garryowen FC.

Stafford's much-changed Harlequins side were soundly beaten by Ulster in Sunday night's Challenge Cup fixture.

Stafford joined former Munster and Ireland international Jerry Flannery at 'Quins. Flannery was confirmed as the Premiership side's new lineout coach in June of last year.

The ex-hooker was on the coaching staff at Munster between 2014 and 2019.