WATCH: Veteran Limerick horse pulls off 100/1 shock at Cork Racecourse

A 13-YEAR-OLD Limerick-owned and trained racehorse pulled off a 100/1 shot in winning a handicap hurdle at Cork Racecourse on Easter Sunday.

Josies Orders, owned and trained by Enda Bolger at Bruree, rcorded a stunning two-length success in the Munster Waste Management Handicap Hurdle under jockey Phidelma Elvin.

Josies Orders won the 2016 Glenfarclas Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and won several races over the banks course at Punchestown.

The horse, who was giving jockey Phidelma Elvin with just her second win, was previously owned by JP McManus.

Following Sunday's win, trainer Enda Bolger told irishracing.com: “I said to Phidelma I’d give her a fiver for every horse she passed, so who’s the fool this evening!

“Phidelma comes down from Wicklow every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and leaves at 4.30am and deserves to get her chance.

“Mr (JP) McManus (former owner) gave the horse to me for the kids to have fun with and she wanted to ride him over the banks at Punchestown, so we said we’d give him a tune-up today and fair play to her.

“He seemed a light of older days, but Aileen Sloane Lee did a great job with him as she had him until recently and freshened him up taking him to the beach.

“He was on fire today and Nina Carberry was the first one on the phone because she retired from him (in 2018), so it is a great story.”