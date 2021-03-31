Treaty United issue special virtual match ticket for Good Friday clash

LIMERICK'S Treaty United have printed virtual match tickets for Friday night's historic SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with Wexford FC at the Markets Field.

The Good Friday game will be Treaty's Utd's first ever home senior men's league fixture.

While the game is a behind-closed-doors fixtures, Treaty Utd fans can still show their support on match night by buying virtual tickets.

Virtual tickets for each home game will be on sale here on the week of the game at €10 per ticket. All tickets bought will mean funds going direct to the club

To mark their first ever League of Ireland game on Good Friday, Treaty Utd fans can buy special once-off commemorative tickets for that game.