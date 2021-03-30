Star-studded card for Fairyhouse's Easter Sunday fixture

ENERGUMENE and Latest Exhibition head the 12 remaining entries for the Grade 1 The Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse next Sunday.



The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene maintained his unbeaten record over fences with an impressive 10-length success in the Grade 1 Patrick Ward & Company Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.



Mullins also has the option of running Franco De Port, runner-up to Energumene at Leopardstown early last month, Asterion Forlonge, third to Chantry House in the Marsh Novices´ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Janidil.



Paul Nolan has left in Latest Exhibition which has chased home Monkfish on his two most recent starts while Andy Dufresne and Conflated are Denise Foster's entries, with January Jets and the mare Scarlet And Dove still engaged for Henry de Bromhead and Joseph O'Brien respectively.



A total of 21 horses are going forward for the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final and Willie Mullins certainly holds a strong hand. His seven entries are led by the runaway Grade 2 Naas winner Echoes In Rain, the Leopardstown maiden hurdle winner Royal Illusion and Glens Of Antrim.



Dermot McLoughlin’s wide-margin Navan winner Santa Rossa stands her ground as does the Shark Hanlon-trained Skyace, fourth in the Grade 2 Parnell Properties Mares´ Novices´ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Previous Fairyhouse winner Roseys Hollow, trained by Jonathan Sweeny, could bid to add to her success in the Grade 3 Race Displays Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at the course in February.



The Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle is the first of two Grade 2 races on Easter Sunday and among the 20 entries are the Ronan McNally-trained Dreal Deal and Paddy Corkery’s Master McShee. Noel Meade’s Thedevilscoachman, Emmet Mullins’ Cape Gentleman and Willie Mullins’ course winner Rambranlt'jac are also entered.



The Grade 2 Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle also features on the strong card and Mouse Morris’ Gentlemansgame is among 27 entries. Timmy Hyde’s On Eagles Wings is also there as are the Denise Foster-trained Grand Paradis, the John Kiely-trained Goodbye Someday, Jessica Harrington’s Ashdale Bob and the Willie Mullins-trained Egality Mans.



The Fairyhouse Easter Festival begins on Saturday with the RYBO Handicap Hurdle topping the bill and here the Robbie Burns-trained Thosedaysaregone and County Hurdle fourth Eclair De Beaufeu from the Denise Foster stable lea. the way. Eddie Cawley’s consistent performer Golden Jewel and Ted Walsh’s Dewcup are other interesting entries.



Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse, said: “We are delighted with the strength in depth of entries for the Fairyhouse Easter Festival and we are looking forward to some top-quality racing over the three days.



“The Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup Novice Chase sees the highly-rated Energumene still engaged along with top novices Asterion Forlonge and Andy Dufresne. The Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final has a strong field including our Grade 3 Solerina Hurdle winner Roseys Hollow and the promising Atlantic Fairy.

"The ground at Fairyhouse is currently yielding to soft, with the forecast mainly dry with possible showers towards the weekend.”