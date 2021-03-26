Wales centre Jamie Roberts includes Munster Rugby duo in his Lions XV

WALES centre and two-time British & Irish Lions tourist Jamie Roberts has included two Munster players in his Lions XV to face South Africa during this summer's tour.

Roberts toured with the Lions to South Africa in 2009 and Australia four years later.

Centre Roberts named Munster scrum-half Conor Murray in his starting line-up to face World champions South Africa.

Limerick man Murray was a member of the Lions touring party to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand again in 2017.

The Patrickswell native made a total of ten appearances for the Lions over those two tours and was first choice starting scrum-half in the Test matches against the All-Blacks four years ago.

The second Munster player included in Roberts' selected XV from Saturday's Six Nations fixtures is the versatile Tadhg Beirne.

Former Scarlets star Beirne, who can play in the second-row or back-row, has been superb for Ireland throughout the Six Nations.

In all, Roberts includes four Ireland players in his chosen XV, also including Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong.

Jason Leonard, Chairman of The British & Irish Lions, said this Tuesday that after reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, he could confirm that the Lions Board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021.

Jamie Roberts' Lions XV to face South Africa

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 George North (Wales), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Josh Adams (Wales), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland); 1 Wyn Jones (Wales), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 4 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 5 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 6 Hamish Watson (Scotland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales).