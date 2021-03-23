Three Munster Rugby players named in Jeremy Guscott's Lions XV

FORMER Enland and British and Irish Lions star Jeremy Guscott has included three Munster Rugby players in his Lions selection from last weekend's Guinness Six Nations action.

Guscott has included two Munster players in his backline and one in the pack in his best XV from the final full round of Six Nations action.

Limerick winger Keith Earls, who toured with the Lions to South Africa in 2009, is named by former Bath, England and Lions centre Guscott on the left wing.

Earls made a total of five appearances for the Lions, as a then 21-year-old, on that tour to South Africa when Paul O'Connell captained the side.

Joining Earls in Guscott's side is fellow Limerick man Conor Murray, who was a member of the Lions touring party to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand again in 2017. Patrickswell man Murray made a total of ten appearances for the Lions over those two tours and was first choice starting scrum-half in the Test matches against the All-Blacks four years ago.

The third player from Munster included in Guscott's selected XV from Saturday's Six Nations fixtures is the versatile Tadhg Beirne.

Former Scarlets star Beirne, who can play in the second-row or back-row, has been superb for Ireland throughout the Six Nations.

In all, on the back of their comprehensive victory over England Guscott includes seven Irish players in his selection, also including Leinster centre Robbie Hewshaw, out-half Jonathon Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and second-row Iain Henderson.

Round five ✅@vodafoneuk & @vodafoneireland ambassador @JeremyGuscott has chosen his Lions XV from yesterday's action



Jeremy Guscott, who won the Six Nations Grand Slam with England in 1991, won 65 caps and scored 30 tries for England.

Guscott won two series with the Lions, most notably in South Africa in 1997 when his drop goal in the second test proved decisive.