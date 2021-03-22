May decision on FIBA European Championships scheduled for Limerick

BASKETBALL Ireland has welcomed the announcement by FIBA to wait until May to make a decision on the hosting of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries and youth competitions this summer.

Ireland is due to host the FIBA Men’s European Championship for Small Countries in Limerick in June 2021, having postponed the tournament last summer due to Covid-19.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O’Byrne, said: “This is a sensible decision by FIBA to give us all more time to assess where the land lies with Covid-19, both here in Ireland and in Europe.

"There will be a FIBA Board meeting in May when a final call will be made following consultation will all stakeholders and discussions with the various commissions, Medical, Youth and Competitions. Basketball Ireland will be working closely with FIBA to make the appropriate decision on the FIBA Men’s European Championship for Small Countries in Limerick.”

Mark Keenan, Ireland senior men’s head coach, added: “This has been a challenging time for us all and naturally we’re all eager to put on the green jersey, represent our country and get back to playing basketball.

"We’d obviously love the opportunity to play the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries at home and shall continue to prepare accordingly while awaiting the decision from FIBA in May.”