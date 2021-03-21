Sadness at passing of ex-Munster Branch President and Young Munster stalwart Gerry Quaid

THERE has been widespread sadness in Limerick rugby circles and beyond in recent days with news of the passing of former Munster Branch President and Young Munster club stalwart Gerry Quaid.

The late Gerry Quaid, of the Ennis Road and late of Janesboro, passed away on Friday.

A life long and deeply committed member of Young Munster RFC, Gerry Quaid held the role of Munster Branch President for the 2002/03 season and was elected to the IRFU committee as the province’s delegate in 2005.

Young Munster paid a warm tribute to the late Gerry Quaid on the club's website.

A section of it read: "Gerry was a man who dedicated much of his time to rugby and represented the club with incredible integrity as a player and official.

"Gerry’s loss is not only mourned by our club, but we have had a huge outpouring from Clubs and Branches across both Munster and Irish Rugby since sad news of his passing which shows the high regard in which Gerry was held.

"We are deeply shocked and mourn the loss of a great colleague, clubman and friend."

The club extended sympathy to the late Gerry Quaid's family and friends.

Munster Rugby also paid tribute to the late Gerry Quaid and extended sympathy deepest sympathy to his family and many friends.

The late Gerry Quaid is survived by his loving wife Patsy, daughter Sharon, sons Gearoid, Darragh, and Neil, brothers Charlie and Eamon, sisters Rose and Regina, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, son in law, daughters in law, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

A private requiem Mass for family only will take place in St John's Cathedral on tomorrow Monday, March 22 at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.