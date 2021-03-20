Man of the Match Thomas Ahern says Munster Rugby's young guns were 'buzzing all week'

MAN of the Match Thomas Ahern says Munster's young guns were buzzing at the prospect of playing together in Friday night's Guinness PRO14 bonus point win over Benetton Rugby at Thomond Park.

Munster'S youthful line-up against the Italians saw a senior debut for Garryowen FCs Cian Hurley, while Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery and Paddy Patterson all made their first starts for the province.

The game also saw first Munster senior tries for centre Alex McHenry, props Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa, as well as replacement out-half Ben Healy.

Indeed, second-row and Man of the Match Ahern was making just his second start for Munster.

The combined ages of the Munster second-row was just 41 years, as Ahern is 21, while Hurley will only turn 21 in April.

Following Friday night's game, Ahern said: "It was a very physical challenge out there. We had a lot of first starts in the team, Cian Hurley in with me there, it was great to have him alongside me. It was a great test against a really experienced Benetton side.

"There was a lot of excitement during the week when we all found out on the Monday. We were all buzzing to play with each other. With all the hard work we put in all season it is nice to see all the guys play well.

Ahern told eirsport that he played at full-back at U17 level, but converted to second row for the U18 grade.

Ahern, who was calling line-outs last night, said: "I am still trying to get better at the position and working on that.

"It is great to have someone like Jack (O'Donoghue) with his experience next to me and helping me out during the week."

Munster will now set their sights on next Saturday's mammoth Guinness PRO14 final against arch rivals Leinster at the RDS, 5pm.