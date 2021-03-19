Munster Rugby's youthful side score bonus point win over Benetton Rugby

MUNSTER Rugby's youthful side recorded an impressive 31-17 bonus point victory over struggling Benetton Rugby at Thomond Park on Friday night in the final regular season fixture of the season.

It was the perfect way for Munster to prepare for next Saturday's mammoth PRO14 final showdown with arch rivals Leinster at the RDS, 5pm.

A youthful Munster line-up included a senior debut for Garryowen FCs Cian Hurley, while Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery and Paddy Patterson all made their first starts for the province.

This was Munster's sixth win on the bounce in the PRO14, while the province have now won their last 12 games against Italian side Benetton Rugby.

This defeat in Limerick means the Italian side did not win a single game in the PRO14 regular season, their last success in the competition coming in their last game of last season at Zebre on August 30.

Munster led the game 10-7 at half-time at Thomond Park. After a sluggish opening quarter, the visitors raced into a 7-0 lead on 24 minutes with a try from scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage, converted by out-half Tommaso Allan.

Munster hit back with 10 unanswered points before the break. JJ Hanrahan's 26th minute penalty goal was followed by Alex McHenry's first Munster try on the stroke of half-time, as be benefitted from centre partner Rory Scannell's clever off-load.

Hanrahan duly added the conversion to help the home side into that three-point interval lead.

Munster added three more tries in the second half to wrap up the Munster point as props Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa and replacement out-half Ben Healy all dotted down.

SCORERS: Munster Rugby: Alex McHenry, Keynan Knox, Roman Salanoa try each, Ben Healy try, con, JJ Hanrahan pen, three cons. Benetton Rugby: Dewaldt Duvenage, Corniel Els, Giovanni Pettinelli try each, Tommaso Allan con.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Jake Flannery; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Liam O'Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Jack O'Donoghue (Capt), Chris Cloete, Jack O'Sullivan. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jack Daly, Tommy O'Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Matt Gallagher.

BENETTON RUGBY: Jayden Hayward, Ratuva Tavuyara, Joaquin Riera, Luca Morisi, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage (CAPT), Nicola Quaglio Tomas Baravalle, Filippo Alongi, Irné Herbst, Eli Snyman, Alberto Sgarbi Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli. Replacements: Corniel Els, Thomas Gallo, Tiziano Pasquali, Nicola Piantella, Marco Barbini, Luca Petrozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Leonardo Sarto.

REFEREE: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)