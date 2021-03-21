Limerick athletics weekly news update

TRAINING remains suspended until further notice due to government Covid related restrictions.

Virtual Club Challenge

ORGANISED by West Limerick AC, Killian Lynch currently heads the leaderboard on 24:47 for the ‘hosts’.

He is closely followed in second by clubmate Mike Sheehy on 24:49 and in third by Thomas Shanahan (Bilboa) on 26:26. Máire O'Sullivan (Country Club AC) 34:40 is first woman in the Virtual Club Challenge.

The An Brú AC 1 mile Juvenile League continues.

Well done to all who ran #notparkrun and various other virtual events.

April 1996

IN far from ideal conditions Tom Carey (Limerick AC) won the County Road Championships in Newcastle West in a time of 20:14.

John Scanlon was second for West Limerick in 21:11 with Michael Feeney (Limerick AC) third in 21:19. Clubmate Kieran Lynch (21:06) was best Junior with Ger Mullane (21:30) first veteran. The women’s race was won by Barbara Joyce with Carmel Domhnaill best ‘Vet’.

March 1981

NEIL Cusack (Limerick AC) joined an elite group of athletes in being selected for the ninth time to represent Ireland at the World Cross Country Championships in Madrid.

He came through trials in the Phoenix Park. Seventeen year old Rathkeale schoolboy Patrick McCarthy gained his first ‘Irish Vest’ in being selected for the Junior team.

Road Races

A total of 62 athletes made their way through the city centre for The Limerick edition of ‘Round the Houses’, sponsored by the Olympic Arms, Galvone and AIB.

In ideal conditions Robert Costello (Limerick AC) put his non-selection for ‘Madrid’ behind him (he had not been fully fit for trials) to the win ‘in a rather comfortable fashion’ in 18:45 .

Neither B. Hogan (St. Finbarrs) 19:03 nor Richie Clifford (Limerick AC) 19:12 could close an early gap as Costello slowed in later stages. Fourth and fifth were the St. Finbarrs duo of J. Hartnett (19:19) and R. Crowley (19:47).

With 4 of the top 8 finishers St. Finbarrs from Cork won the team title on 19 pts, from Limerick AC on 24.

Reenavanna Harriers (72) and Croom (78) were 3rd and 4th. Cyril Brennan (Reenavanna Harriers) was first Veteran.

Nuala Logan and Rosaleen Bracken fought out a great battle in the ladies event with the former prevailing at the finish. Limerick AC teammate Emily Blake was third. Early leader Suzanne Cobbe was fourth.

On St. Patricks Day Séamus Cregan (Croom) won the County 15 Mile Championships in 1:20:23 followed by Willie Hayes (Reenavanna Harriers) 1:20:44 and John O’Brien (Croom) 1:21:24.