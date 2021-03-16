WATCH: Limerick's Roisin Upton makes it hat-trick of goals against Olympic champions

LIMERICK woman Roisin Upton made it a hat-trick of penalty goals for Ireland against Olympic champions Great Britain when scoring in their final Softco series fixture in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty six-year-old Upton fired Ireland ahead 1-0 at Queen's University when making no mistake with her penalty stroke with 10 minutes left.

However, Izzy Petter's late equaliser earned a 1-1 draw with Great Britain in the third and final fixture in the series.

Ireland and Great Britain are due to meet again at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31.

In-form midfielder Roisin Upton netted a dramatic winner as the Ireland women's hockey side scored a thrilling 2-1 victory over Olympic champions Great Britain in Belfast on Sunday evening.

Upton found the net for the Olympic-bound Ireland women's hockey team for the second day in a row against GB in the three-match Softco series at Queen's University.

Catholic Institute player Upton showed admirable composure to convert a penalty stroke six minutes from full-time as Ireland claimed a famous win in front of the RTE TV cameras.

Limerick woman Upton had also scored goal from a penalty stroke in the first game in the uncapped series on Saturday which ended in a 2-1 win for Great Britain.

The ice-cool Upton famously also converted her penalty in the sudden death shoot out to help Ireland qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time ever with a play-off win over Canada in November 2019.

Laura Unsworth put Geat Britain 1-0 ahead four minutes before half-time, before Chloe Watkins levelled for Ireland three minutes into the third period.

Both Ireland and GB are using the series as part of their preparations for the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam in early June and the Olympic Games later this summer.

Roisin Upton won the first of her 76 Ireland caps against Scotland in November 2016. The talented Limerick woman was a key member of the Ireland team which won a silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London.

A former student of An Mhodh Scoil and Crescent College Comprehensive, Upton also played ladies Gaelic football with Mungret-St Paul's and soccer with Janesboro.

Upton, a qualified teacher, helped her US college side, the UConn Huskies to two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2014.