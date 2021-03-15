Ireland issue Six Nations squad update ahead of England clash
Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony
MUNSTER captain Peter O’Mahony is back with Ireland Six Nations squad and available for selection for Saturday's final round fixture with England at the Aviva Stadium, 4.45pm.
O'Mahony has served a three-match suspension for his red card against Wales on the opening weekend of the competition in Cardiff.
The Ireland team returned to Carton House on Sunday night and will complete their recovery modules today before commencing team preparations tomorrow for the Round 5 2021 Guinness Six Nations fixture against England.
Second-row James Ryan is unavailable for the weekend fixture with England following his removal for a HIA and his return to play will be managed by Leinster.
Centre Garry Ringrose has also been ruled out of the England game with an ankle injury and will be further assessed by the Ireland and Leinster medical teams.
Tom O’Toole will remain with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will stay with the squad having provided additional cover in Murrayfield.
Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships
Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps
Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
