Munster Rugby issue Fineen Wycherley injury update

FORWARD Fineen Wycherley is to be further assessed by the Munster Rugby medical team for a neck injury sustained in Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Scarlets, the province confirmed this Monday.

Munster Rugby say that 'while taking every precaution, the number 6 was removed from the pitch by stretcher 28 minutes into the game and was taken to the University Hospital Limerick where he remained overnight.'

"After undergoing scans on Saturday, it was confirmed Fineen displayed no significant spinal injury and he was discharged from hospital," Munster Rugby confirmed on their website.

The Munster squad is preparing for their final regular season fixture in the Guinness PRO14 this Friday, a meeting with Benetton Rugby at Thomond Park, 6pm.