WATCH: Limerick's Roisin Upton nets winner as Ireland stun Olympic champions Great Britain

LIMERICK woman Roisin Upton netted a dramatic winner as the Ireland women's hockey side scored a thrilling 2-1 victory over Olympic champions Great Britain in Belfast on Sunday evening.

Upton found the net for the Olympic-bound Ireland women's hockey team for the second day in a row against GB in the three-match Softco series at Queen's University.

Catholic Institute player Upton showed admirable composure to convert a penalty stroke six minutes from full-time as Ireland claimed a famous win in front of the RTE TV cameras.

Limerick woman Upton had also scored goal from a penalty stroke in the first game in the uncapped series on Saturday which ended in a 2-1 win for Great Britain.

The ice-cool Upton famously also converted her penalty in the sudden death shoot out to help Ireland qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time ever with a play-off win over Canada in November 2019.

Laura Unsworth put Geat Britain 1-0 ahead four minutes before half-time, before Chloe Watkins levelled for Ireland three minutes into the third period.

Both Ireland and GB are using the series as part of their preparations for the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam in early June and the Olympic Games later this summer.

Midfielder Roisin Upton, a World Cup silver medal winner, won the first of her 76 Ireland caps against Scotland in November 2016.

The Ireland women's side play GB in the final fixture in the Softco series on on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm.