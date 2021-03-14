WATCH: Limerick's Roisin Upton on target in Ireland's clash with Great Britain

LIMERICK woman Róisin Upton found the net for the Olympic-bound Ireland women's hockey team in the first fixture of their three-match series against Great Britain in Belfast.

Catholic Institute player Upton showed admirable composure to convert a seventh-minute penalty stroke as Ireland led Olympic champions Great Britain 1-0 at half-time on Saturday in their first international fixture for 497 days.

Upton also converted her penalty in the sudden death shoot out to help Ireland qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time ever with a play-off win over Canada in November 2019.

However, Great Britain did hit back with two second half goals to edge the tie 2-1 at a windy Queen's University grounds yesterday.

Both Ireland and GB are using the series as part of their preparations for the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam in early June and the Olympic Games later this summer.

Midfielder Roisin Upton won the first of her 76 Ireland caps against Scotland in November 2016.

The Ireland women's side play GB in the second fixture in the Softco series on today, Sunday, evening. The game begins at 5pm and RTÉ will broadcast Sunday evening’s match live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting from 4.30pm.

Ireland and GB face off for the final time on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm.