Green light for Limerick's live TV racing fixture

LIMERICK Racecourse's Mother's Day racing fixture at Greenmount Park has received the green light this morning.

Following an early morning inspection, the track at Limerick Racecourse was passed fit for racing and today’s meeting goes ahead.

The first of seven races for the behind-closed-doors meeting goes to post at 1.45pm. The ground is described as 'heavy'.

The feature race on the card is the Charleville Cheese Irish EBF Mares Novice Steeplechase of €42,500 due off at 2.45pm.

TG4 are set to show live racing from Limerick and Naas today. Coverage begins at 1.45pm.