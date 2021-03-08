Limerick Ladies Gaelic football launch new website

THE Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football (LLGF) executive have announced the launch of our new website, limericklgfa.ie today, Monday.

This website is intended to be the go-to for all things Limerick Ladies Gaelic football.

The website features a news feed, a Club Zone (with a page for every Ladies Football Club in Limerick, including contacts and Pitch Eircodes), fixtures, roll of honour, contacts for executive members, a dedicated page for development, child protection and language & culture, as well as other useful links.

The website will be updated regularly with fixtures & results and news, when Limerick Ladies Football is able to return to the pitch.

The launch of the website co-incides with International Women’s Day, March 8 and occurs during Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Limerick Ladies Gaelic football executive are also delighted to announce their new gear partnership with Irish company Playr-Fit.

In year one of a new deal, they will be unveiling new training gear for Limerick's county players across all age groups, with a range designed especially for Limerick Ladies Football.

During this partnership LLGF will be launching a web shop, with Limerick Ladies Football gear available for purchase to all our supporters.

The dates for the opening of the web shop will be announced at a later date. Today also sees an announcement on our Design The Limerick Ladies Senior 2021 Jersey, in conjunction with Playr-Fit & The Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel.

Over the next three weeks they will be encouraging everyone to enter their designs with the winner getting their design on the 2021 Senior Limerick Ladies jersey and winning a jersey in their design, along with prizes sponsored by our senior team sponsor, Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel.