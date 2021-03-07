WATCH: Limerick's Ciara Neville qualifies for 60m European Indoors semi-final

LIMERICK athlete Ciara Neville has qualified for today's women's 60m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Monaleen woman Neville finished fourth in her first round heat in Torun this morning to qualify automatically for the semi-finals.

The 21-year-old, coached by Noelle Morrissey, overcame a difficult lane draw in eight to clock a time of 7.37 seconds, behind heat winner Amelie-Sophie Lederer who ran 7.30.

UL student Neville's personal best time is 7.30. It is also the joint second fastest 60m ever ran by an Irishwoman.

Neville will compete again in the semi-finals which begin from 11.40am Irish time. The championships are being shown live on BBC2 TV and on the RTE Player.

Former Castletroy College student Neville also reached the semi-final of the 60m in the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade in 2017, in her first international senior championship when aged 17.

Ciara Neville qualifies for the semi-finals of the 60m with a fourth-place finish of 7.37 #Torun2021 @irishathletics pic.twitter.com/5q1omhgCyD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Lisnagry athlete Sarah Lavin goes in the women's 60m hurdles semi-finals from 12.30pm today.

Lavin, also of Emerald AC and again coached by Noelle Morrissey, knocked six hundredths of a second off her personal best for the event as she ran a superb 8.03 on Saturday to qualify for Sunday's semi-finals.

The 26-year-old Limerick woman finished in third place in her Saturday morning heat behind reigning champion Nadine Visser of the Netherlands and Britain's Cynthia Sember.