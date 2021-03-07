Limerick athletics weekly news round-up

Adare 10K Virtual Run

NEARING the end of the final weekend Niall O’ Riordan (An Brú) continued to lead the 5K on 15:35 with Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) second on 15:38.

Breda Gaffney (Mallow) was first woman on 18:52 followed by Mary O’Shea (unattached) on 20:14. Matthew McMeekin (Sligo AC) takes over the lead in the 10K on 32:25 with Declan Guina second on 33:08.

Sorcha Nic Domhnaill (Donore Harriers) is now first woman on 34:46 with Breda Gaffney next on 38:14. Kealan and Eavan Lyons (both West Limerick) continue to lead both the 1 and 2K.

Well done to all who’ve taken part in this and other virtual events recently.

On line

LIMERICK Sports Partnership are starting a ‘Desk to 5K’ programme. Check out the Athletics Ireland website for details of latest webinars.

1997

Ger Mullane (Limerick AC) won the Trustee Savings Bank sponsored Limerick County Road Championships in Newcastle West.

However, his victory was not enough to prevent West Limerick taking the team title for the first time in 5 years.

Behind Mullane’s winning time of 20:51, was Tom Fitzgerald (West Limerick) on 21:14 who pulled away from John Murphy (Reenavanna Harriers) in the closing stages (21:22).

West Limerick finished on 19Pts with Limerick AC second on 25 and Emerald in third.

Barbara Joyce 11:14 Finland bound for the U23 European championships, took the women’s event from Limerick AC clubmate Miriam Hamilton in second place in the event (12:09) and Carmel Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick, also 12:09) in third.

Limerick AC on 7pts took the women’s team title from West Limerick on 14.

1999

KEVIN Burke of Dooneen recorded no less than three U18 Championship best performances at the Munster Indoor Championships in Nenagh.

His medals tally was 4 Gold 60m (record) 200m (record) High Jump (record), Long Jump, 4x200m (Bronze) and a Bronze in the 60m hurdles.

Anne O’Malley of Bilboa also produced a record breaking performance in the U16 walk where she finished a comfortable winner. The third Limerick athlete to set a new record was Caitríona McMahon of Coolyroe, a convincing winner of the U14 walk.

Other athletes from Limerick to win Gold were Pat McCartan (Coolyroe) at U17 in the 800m, Carol O’Regan (Coolyroe) at U18 1500m and Niamh Hayes (Dooneen) in the U18 Long Jump.

A week later former National Marathon Champion John Griffin (St. John’s Tralee) took the lead from the start and won the Adare 10K in a time of 31:22. He was followed in second by Desmond Casey (Millstreet) in 33:04 and Ger Mullane in third (33:18).

Kilmurry-Ibrickane won the team event (64 pts) from West Limerick (72pts) in second. Joe Connor (West Limerick) was best Junior in 34:53.

Josephine Killeen of Donore Harriers, second in Quinn a week earlier, won the women’s title in 38:46 with Veronica Colleran (Ennis Track) took second place in 39:28. Fiona Collins (Limerick AC) completed the podium in 40:03. Liz Hussey was first Junior.