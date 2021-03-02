Treaty United men's team face first ever fixture tonight

TREATY United's men's senior side face their first ever fixture tonight when taking on Waterford FC in a pre-season friendly.

Tommy Barrett's side travel to Premier Division Waterford for their first pre-season outing ahead of the start of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season later this month.

Barrett unveiled a 26-man squad for the 2021 season on Saturday.

Treaty United open their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign with a meeting against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday, March 26.

Treaty play their first home fixture against Wexford at the Markets Field on Good Friday, April 2.

Treaty Utd Senior Men's squad:

William Armshaw; Joe Collins; Joel Coustrain; Shane Cusack; Aaron Fitzgerald; Charlie Fleming; Adam Foley; Dean George; Sean Patrick Guerins; Kieran Hanlon; Matthew Keane; Shane Lowth; Marc Ludden; Jack Lynch; Kieran Mahony; Edward McCarthy; Matthew McKevitt; Callum McNamara; Sean McSweeney; Conor Melody; Alan Murphy; Clyde O'Connell; Anthony O'Donnell; Edmond O'Dwyer; Tadhg Ryan; Mark Walsh.