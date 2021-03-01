Joel Coustrain 'over the moon' to join Limerick's Treaty Utd

FORMER Shamrock Rovers and Cork City winger Joel Coustrain said he is 'over the moon' to be joining Treaty United for their inaugural season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Twenty five-year-old Limerick native Coustrain was included in the 26-man squad revealed by Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett for the 2021 season on Saturday.

The squad also includes Cappamore-born goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan, who has recently played with Waterford and Cork. Former Regional Utd player Jack Lynch has joined Treaty from Galway Utd, while Marc Ludden, Joe Collins and Conor Melody also make the move to Shannonside from Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway.

The talented Coustrain also previously had spells at Sheffield United and Raith Rovers.

Reacting to news of his signing for Treaty Utd, former Corbally Utd schoolboy Joel Coustrain tweeted:

“Absolutely over the moon to sign for Treaty United!

“Anyone that knows me knows it's always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to represent this city, my hometown. I just can't wait to get started and show the fans what we can do.”

Treaty Utd, who begin their First Division campaign at Bray Wanderers on March 26, will face Waterford FC in their first pre-season friendly at the RSC tomorrow Tuesday evening.

Treaty Utd Senior Men's squad:

William Armshaw; Joe Collins; Joel Coustrain; Shane Cusack; Aaron Fitzgerald; Charlie Fleming; Adam Foley; Dean George; Sean Patrick Guerins; Kieran Hanlon; Matthew Keane; Shane Lowth; Marc Ludden; Jack Lynch; Kieran Mahony; Edward McCarthy; Matthew McKevitt; Callum McNamara; Sean McSweeney; Conor Melody; Alan Murphy; Clyde O'Connell; Anthony O'Donnell; Edmond O'Dwyer; Tadhg Ryan; Mark Walsh.