Limerick athletics weekly news round-up

MICRO MEET

SARAH Lavin (Emerald had added further Olympic qualification points with excellent times of 8:20 and 8:22, while winning both heats of the 60mh at the Athletics Ireland ‘Micro-meet’ National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown.

She has already qualified for the forthcoming European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Well done also to clubmate Jenna Bromel who ran a pb of 2:05. 63 in a high quality 800m.

Belated congratulations to Amy O’Donoghue who last weekend knocked 4 seconds off her 1500m pb running 4:14.54 at the Bryggen Invitational meet in Manchester.

Adare 10K Virtual Run

Shane O’Sullivan Dooneen has entered the 5K leaderboard in fourth position after a pb time of 16:24.

Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) continues to lead on 15:35 from Barry O’Callaghan (West Limerick) on 15:38. Mallow’s Breda Gaffney on 18:52 is first Woman.

Billy Lenihan continues to leads the 10K on 40:06 with Annette Reilly next on 41:49. Kealon Lyons 8:20 and Eavan Lyons (8:16) continue to lead the 2K (on 8:20 and 8:16) and the 1K (on 3:34 and 3:37) respectively.

Well done to all who have so far taken part. To enter visit westlimerickac.ie or Myrunresults.com.

Well do to all who took part in #notparkrun, the Operation Transformation 5K, the Run Clare Series 5 Mile and other virtual runs. Some names include Patricia Wade, Joanne Browne, Karen Murnane, Cyril Power, Úna Power and others.

March 1996

2nd March weekend

A time of 7.86 in the 60m was enough for Lena Barry (Emerald) to take Gold at the National Indoor Championships in Nenagh.

Caren Lynch (Limerick AC) also made the final finishing 6th in 8.13. A throw of 12.70 enabled clubmate Emma Gavin to add the National Indoor title Shot Putt title to her outdoor Gold the previous year.

Niobi Mendez (Limerick AC) was 4th in both the 1500m and 3000m with Barbara Joyce (Limerick AC) 6th in the 1500m.

In the men’s competition Tom Cummins was second in his ‘ first ever attempt at the Long Jump’ ( 6:54’7) and lead for most of the event. He was also 6th in the 60m in 7.21. Bob McCormack just 2 months out of Junior Grade was 4th in the 3000m in 8:28 26.

Thomas Carey (Ardscoil Rís) and Keith Lynch were 3rd and 5th in the All Ireland Senior Schools Cross-Country Championships in Dungarvan.

Carol O’Regan was 5th Intermediate Girl. Two weeks later a Limerick contingent travelled to the Ballycotton 10.

Times included Keith Ryan 59:20, Willie Costello 63:10, Tom Mullins 62:38, Alan Lovett 70:38, Dave Condon 68:20, Joe Ryan 69:20, Jimmy Carmody 77:50, Mary Cronin 104:58, Paul O’Donoghue 64:00, Peter Hogan 88:20 and John Collins 93:35.

March 1976

Eugene O’Sheá of CBS. Sexton St, brother of Irish International Mick, was a comfortable winner of the Munster Senior Schools Cross-Country Championships at Rockwell College.

Crescent College Comprehensive was the second-placed Senior team. Margaret Larkin of St. Marys Newcastle West was second Senior Girls with ‘St. Marys Limerick City’ the second placed team. Nuala Logan (St Mary’s Limerick City) was third Intermediate Girl with the school also third.

St Munchin’s College won both the Intermediate and Minor team titles. Salesian Convent led by Suzanne Cobbe won the Minor Girls title. T. Larkin (St Munchin’s) was second minor boys.