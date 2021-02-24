What extension of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions mean for sport

THE Government of Ireland have announced revisions to their Plan for Living with COVID-19.

Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until April 5, 2021 at the earliest as follows:

Training

People may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise.

No indoor or outdoor exercise group activities, including those involving children, should take place.

Outdoor golf and tennis are not permitted.

Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes. No indoor or outdoor gatherings involving “individual training” except for professional and elite sports.

Matches and events:

Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

No other matches or events are to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools:

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are closed.

Source: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/2dc71-level-5/#exercise-and-sporting-events